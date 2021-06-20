Kartik Aaryan’s Action Avatar In This Video Leaves Our Jaws Dropped!

Just a few days ago Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan piqued the curiosity of his fans and netizens when he posted a super-sexy, unique action clad avatar of himself on his social media handle with an intriguing caption - "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA Take a Guess..."

Well, Kartik has stayed true to his promise and finally let the secret out this noon. The super cool hunk of Bollywood is now the brand ambassador of an equally cool mobile game.

Kartik made the announcement on his social media handle with a jaw-droppingly cool video and wrote, "Ab Main bhi Brawl Star... Watch me take on the brawl universe!! Tell me what you think? #AlagSaAction"

It is learnt that the versatile actor, who has several films in his kitty and over a dozen of brand endorsements, has now been roped in by a brand for its blockbuster mobile game, a fast-paced multiplayer team action game available on the App Store and Google Play. The actor's avatar in the clipping has got his fans amazed and the heartthrob has exceeded everyone's expectations!

Well all we can say is -- Kartik's #AlagSaAction avatar is super HOT!!! And while we get to see his new avatar only for a small commercial, we hope some day it's for a full feature film. Fingers crossed!