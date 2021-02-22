Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Release In Cinema Halls On November 19, 2021

Here's some good news for all Kartik Aaryan fans! The release date of the actor's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been announced today. Helmed by Anees Bazmi, the edge-of-the-seat comedy pyschological thriller also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles.

The official Twitter handle of T-Series posted a tweet that read, "The edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starring @TheAaryanKartik, #Tabu @advani_kiara will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. Produced by #BhushanKumar, @MuradKhetani

& #KrishanKumar under the banner of @TSeries @Cine1Studios."

Have a look at the tweet.

Earlier, director Anees Bazmi had clarified that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not a proper sequel of the first film which starred Akshay Kumar in lead role. "This is completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original," he was quoted as saying.

Talking about replacing Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik had said no one can replace the superstar as he is one of the nation's finest actors. He had admitted that he is a great fan of Akshay, but also added that he is happy that Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 happened to him.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's other upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Ram Madhavani's Dhamaka. There is a buzz that the young actor is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film based on real events.

