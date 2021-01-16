Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka Will Get A Digital Premiere On Netflix?
Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming collaboration with Ram Madhvani. The thriller titled Dhamaka will reportedly be a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers Ronnie Screwvala and Ram Madhvani are planning to release the film on an OTT platform directly.
A source told the portal that the deal may be finalised in a week. The source added, "Ronnie Screwvala and Ram Madhvani have started conversations with digital giant, Netflix, for a direct to digital premiere and the deal is expected to be locked within 7 to 10 days. The talks began sometime last week, and so far, Ronnie, Ram and Netflix are on the same page taking the financials as also the release plan, so it's unlikely for the deal to fall through. Paperwork will be done soon."
Kartik Shot For Dhamaka In Less Than 15 Days
Kartik's film Dhamaka was earlier in the news for having completed shooting in less than 15 days. The film reportedly created a new record by wrapping up the shoot in just 15 days. It was planned to a tee before the shoot began and was confined to a hotel room in Powai, Mumbai. The team was also kept in a bio-bubble during filming and only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.
Dhamaka Is Based On A South Korean Film The Terror Live
In December 2020, Kartik had also shared a video from the outdoor set of the film. He could be seen filming from a rooftop featuring a helicopter. There was also a giant green-screen set behind him, it stretched wide in front of a barren piece of land.
Makers Of Dhamaka Are In Talks With Netflix For Release
Dhamaka reportedly is a remake of the Korean film, The Terror Live. The 2013 film stars Ha Jung-woo, Lee Kyung Young and Lee David in leading roles. The film follows a newsman, who after an exclusive interview with a terrorist, finds out that he has been rigged with a bomb.
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Charged A Bomb For 10 Days Shoot Of Dhamaka; We Bet You Can't Guess His Remuneration!
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into The Sets Of His First Project Of 2021