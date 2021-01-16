Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka Will Get A Digital Premiere On Netflix?

Kartik Shot For Dhamaka In Less Than 15 Days

Kartik's film Dhamaka was earlier in the news for having completed shooting in less than 15 days. The film reportedly created a new record by wrapping up the shoot in just 15 days. It was planned to a tee before the shoot began and was confined to a hotel room in Powai, Mumbai. The team was also kept in a bio-bubble during filming and only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.

Dhamaka Is Based On A South Korean Film The Terror Live

In December 2020, Kartik had also shared a video from the outdoor set of the film. He could be seen filming from a rooftop featuring a helicopter. There was also a giant green-screen set behind him, it stretched wide in front of a barren piece of land.

Makers Of Dhamaka Are In Talks With Netflix For Release

Dhamaka reportedly is a remake of the Korean film, The Terror Live. The 2013 film stars Ha Jung-woo, Lee Kyung Young and Lee David in leading roles. The film follows a newsman, who after an exclusive interview with a terrorist, finds out that he has been rigged with a bomb.