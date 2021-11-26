Kartik Aaryan's Look From Shehzada Leaked, Actor Surprises Fans With His Whole New Avatar!

Kartik Aaryan, who has been garnering incessant praises and love for his role as Arjun Pathak as Dhamaka, can be seen rocking a whole new avatar for Shehzada as pictures of his look get leaked. The Shehzada in Dilli is on a roll to surprise his fans.

Kartik had recently flown to Delhi for the shoot of his next, Shehzada by Rohit Dhawan and was spotted shooting as he was shooting near Jama Masjid. Shooting at a real location, his look from the sets was revealed and he has defintiely taken everyone by surprise.

He looks super cool and attractive in a white kurta, rocking a earring and a beard while holding a brush in his hand. The entire look is very new for Kartik Aaryan but clearly fans are in love with it as many commented on the leaked photos saying, "So cute😍" , "Looking so handsome😍" and many heart eye and sweating emojis.

Currently, not only Kartik but two other superstars are also shooting in the national capital including Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar lead roles. The film is releasing on November 4, 2022.