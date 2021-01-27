Kartik Aaryan To Star In Rom-Com Produced By Shah Rukh Khan; Film To Be Helmed By Ajay Bahl

Kartik Aaryan recently had the shoot of his two ambitious films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Since then, speculations were rife about the actor's next project. Now, it looks like there is good news lurking around for the fans of the actor as he has been roped in to star in director, Ajay Bahl's next which will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Kartik Aaryan was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan's banner for this film for quite some time now. The source added that Kartik will now shoot for the film within the next two months, now that everything surrounding the movie has fallen into place. The source also hinted that even though the film will be a rom-com, it will also be having an underlying message.

The source went on to add that the rest of the cast along with the main female lead will be locked by the makers soon. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shoot of the film Dhamaka which was helmed by Ram Madhvani. The movie is a remake of the Korean film, The Terror Live and is rumoured to be released on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix.

