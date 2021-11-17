Kartik Aaryan: I Am A Fan-Made Hero And I Am Proud Of It; I Enjoy Getting Clicked And The Attention

As actor Kartik Aaryan gears up for the release of his forthcoming film Dhamaka, the actor opens up about himself in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily. From speaking about how sees himself as an actor to how he prepared himself for Dhamaka, Kartik made many interesting revelations, which you should not miss.

While speaking to ETimes, Kartik said, "I myself have been that audience and I am part of that audience and that is an important aspect for me. I am a fan-made hero and I am proud of it. People will go for the content and what matters is a meaty content."

Kartik further said that he's a big fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "His person, aura, as an actor one admires him and actors get attracted to his personality," said Kartik.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also opened up about his character Arjun Pathak, a news anchor whose world turns upside down after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city.

"I had done many workshops to get into the character and I used to do all workshops on Zoom call. I did video calls with a lot of reporters and took their insights, even with RJs," said the 30-year-old actor.

In the same interview, Kartik also opened up about enjoying attention of his fans and said that he wants people to get clicked with him, as he enjoys receiving love of his fans. "I enjoy getting loved. I enjoy the attention," concluded Kartik.