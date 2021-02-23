kartik-aaryan-shares-emotional-clip-from-sonu-ke-titu-ki-sweety-as-the-film-turns-3

Three years ago, when Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit the theatres, it made actor Kartik Aaryan a star overnight. Audiences came out of the cinema halls praising Kartik like never before, and since then, Kartik became one of the most loved young actors of B-town. Today (February 23, 2021), as the film turns three, Kartik looked back at his biggest hit and shared an emotional clip on his Instagram page.

He captioned the clip as, "Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety ♥️"

Kartik shared the last scene of the film, wherein Titu is about to put a garland around Sweety's neck, and Sonu leaves the venue with tears in his eyes.

Netizens poured love in abundance on Kartik's post and hailed his character 'Sonu'.

A netizen wrote, "You are our fav!!! Sonu 💖"

Another netizen wrote, "This was my first movie i watched at my hostel. After that this movie had a different place in my heart."

"Fav movie of all time," commented another Instagram user.

"I can't believe it's been 3 years my love," wrote Kartik's fan.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan And Hansal Mehta To Team Up For A Film Based On Real Events?

Speaking about the movie, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. Apart from the story and screenplay, audiences also loved their acting and dialogues. In fact, all the songs of the film were a massive hit among the music lovers, and even today every party has the song 'Dil Chori' to make people groove.

What's your best memory related to the film? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Release In Cinema Halls On November 19, 2021