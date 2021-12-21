Kartik Aaryan Shares First Look Of His New Cricket-Themed Project

Bollywood's 'dhamakedaar' actor, Kartik Aaryan, took to Instagram to post a short teaser video on his new project, which has left fans drooling and guessing.

Given the craze of cricket-themed films right now, many netizens are wondering whether the actor is working on a biopic of a cricket legend. In the video, Kartik is seen stepping out on the cricket pitch and taking the strike. With all eyes set on him, Kartik is seen skillfully scoring runs by smashing the ball all over the ground. Have a look.

Whilst Kartik has captioned his video with "coming soon 🏏", his determined expression in the teaser has left all of us wanting more!

With the actor seen in this new role, thousands of his fans on social media have liked, reposted, and commented on the video, complimenting his new look and demanding to know more about his new project.

We guess it's only a matter of time till we see a longer trailer of this project.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and an untitled film with Sameer Vidwans in the pipeline.