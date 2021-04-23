Kartik Aaryan Shares His First Post After Dostana 2 Fiasco

Kartik Aaryan had grabbed several eyeballs after he was ousted from the movie Dostana 2. His die-hard fans lent their support to him during this phase and the actor's prolonged absence from social media did not go unnoticed. However, now Kartik shared his first post after the fiasco surrounding him and the makers of Dostana 2.

Not only that, but the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor also shared a message with his recent post. Kartik shared a black and white picture of himself sporting a long hairdo. The actor can be seen wearing a mask in the picture and he also captioned the same with an emoji wearing a mask. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor's post comes in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 that is causing havoc in the country. Take a look at the same.

However, Kartik's fans were overjoyed seeing the actor finally share something on his social media handle after a long time. While some of the fans expressed their happiness on the Love Aaj Kal actor posting something, others sent him some positive vibes and love on the comment section. Some fans also asked him to be strong after the recent controversy.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had recently announced that there will be a re-casting for the movie Dostana 2, thus confirming the speculations of Kartik being ousted from the movie. Their official statement read as, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." Not only this, but Karan also went on to unfollow Kartik on Instagram proving that things may have turned sour between them.

Talking about Dostana 2, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Laksh Lalwani in lead roles. It is the sequel to the hit 2008 movie Dostana. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the movie Dhamaka that will soon be streaming on Netflix. Apart from that, Kartik has been in talks with director Sharan Sharma for his next that will see him play a cricketer.