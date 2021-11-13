Kartik Aaryan Shares His Thoughts On Dhamaka Getting An OTT Release; Says 'It Is Quite Cool'

After a long lull owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the audience is now slowly making their way to cinema halls and the proof is the box office success of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's latest release Sooryavanshi. In the coming months, many big-ticket and mid-budget films are scheduled for a theatrical release.

However the makers of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Dhamaka have settled for an OTT release. The Ram Madhvani directorial is Kartik's first digital release. In his recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared his thoughts on the same.

Kartik said, "I am aware of the importance of a theatrical release. But the scenario that we are in, the question shouldn't be between theatre or OTT, it should be theatre and OTT. It is a great opportunity for us to put out our creativity across different platforms, catering to a wider global audience. So, Dhamaka releasing on OTT is quite cool. It is definitely one of those films that I think people would love to enjoy in a comfortable environment with their family. It is really exciting to know that your work is directly at the tip of the finger for people way beyond just one country. It helps put your work out on a global level, so I am definitely looking forward to that."

He further called Dhamaka his most challenging film till date and said that it pushed him to expand his boundaries as an actor.

"Dhamaka is the most challenging film of my career, and Arjun Pathak is the most difficult character that I have played. In reality, I'm a very high-spirited person, so when I did a few of my previous films, which were in the romcom space, I felt slightly more comfortable. However, Dhamaka pushed me to expand my boundaries as an actor. I play the role of a journalist, so my prep had definitely increased and was more detailed. I studied the lives of news reporters and watched various documentaries for a better understanding. It was also during the lockdown, so that gave me that time to get into this character deeply. Arjun's character is layered and intense, so I really worked to live him in every way possible," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Apart from Dhamaka, Kartik has some interesting films in the pipeline which include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and a yet-to-be-titled film with Sameer Vidwans.