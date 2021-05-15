Kartik Aaryan Shows His Quirky Side In This Throwback Picture, Asks Fans For Wrong Captions Only

Using the social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly.

Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture wearing a face mask, subtly underlining the usage of masks in the current scenario as well.

Engaging with his fans, Kartik Aaryan said, "Wrong Captions Only", asking the followers to comment their views on his picture.

Time and again, Kartik Aaryan has used his social media platforms to create awareness about the Covid-19 virus as well as urged the fans to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Also initiating a talk show last year, Kartik Aaryan put forth the conversations with covid warriors.

Currently, using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for covid patients, Kartik Aaryan has also been urging everyone to help the needy while making generous contributions himself.