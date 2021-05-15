    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan Shows His Quirky Side In This Throwback Picture, Asks Fans For Wrong Captions Only

      Using the social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly.

      kartik aaryan

      Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture wearing a face mask, subtly underlining the usage of masks in the current scenario as well.

      Engaging with his fans, Kartik Aaryan said, "Wrong Captions Only", asking the followers to comment their views on his picture.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

      Time and again, Kartik Aaryan has used his social media platforms to create awareness about the Covid-19 virus as well as urged the fans to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Also initiating a talk show last year, Kartik Aaryan put forth the conversations with covid warriors.

      Kartik Aaryan Makes Generous Contribution To Priyanka Chopra's Fundraiser Towards COVID-19 Relief In India

      Kartik Aaryan To Star In Marathi Filmmaker Sameer Vidhwans' Bollywood Directorial Debut: Report

      Currently, using social media to amplify leads and generate funds for covid patients, Kartik Aaryan has also been urging everyone to help the needy while making generous contributions himself.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
      X