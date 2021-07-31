Kartik Aaryan's Captain India Accused Of Plagiarism By Producer Of Operation Yemen

It seems like there is trouble brewing for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Captain India. The movie has been helmed by Hansal Mehta and the first poster of the film that has the actor playing a pilot was unveiled recently. However, now the producer of the upcoming movie Operation Yemen Subhash Kale has accused Captain India of plagiarism. The producer stated that the story of the Kartik Aaryan starrer is similar to his film.

The plot of Operation Yemen is based on Operation Raahat that took place in the year 2015. It saw Indian armed forces headed by General VK Singh evacuate foreign nationals as well as Indian citizens from Yemen. The operation took place during the Yemeni Crisis. The producer has stated that the poster of Captain India indicates that it is based on exactly the same operation.

Not only that, Subhash Kale said to Bollywood Hungama that if the scripts of the two movies will be the same, they will turn out to be the same product. The producer compared the situation to the series Scam 1992 and The Big Bull that were two projects based on the same plotline of the Harshad Mehta scam. Subhash said that the director of Captain India, Hansal Mehta is his friend but has not approached him before going about this project. Kale also revealed that he wonders what they will achieve by talking as they will anyways bring a stay in Captain India.

Talking to the portal furthermore on the matter, Subhash Kale said, "The idea has not leaked from our side...the city of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen is visible on their poster, just like how it's depicted in our poster as well. And that city's architecture and landscape are such that it doesn't match with any other city in the world. Also, the poster shows carpet-bombing happening over the city, an aeroplane going over Sana'a and the title Captain India are clear giveaways that their film is based on the same incident."

Furthermore speaking about going on floors with Operation Yemen, the producer said, "We had spoken to Akshay Kumar and he had liked the subject. Paresh Rawal has even given his nod. So we have moved quite ahead and we'll do the film, come what may. Captain India makers plan to shoot in 2022. We hope to film from November or December 2021...Akshay Ji said he'll have a narration after returning from London, and then decide whether he wants to come on board...For the role of V K Singh, we spoke to Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani. All three were interested to do the film. We were zeroing on Paresh Ji as his age is apt for the part...If Akshay Ji comes on board, we'll shoot in 2022."