Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dhamaka To Release In September This Year?

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Dhamaka has been in the buzz right since its inception. The movie will be helmed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani and Kartik had announced the film on his birthday (November 22) last year. Now there has been the latest development surrounding the movie that will surely make the die-hard fans of the actor excited.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the movie may see a September release this year. A source close to the development revealed to the portal that Dhamaka is an important movie for the OTT platform Netflix and they have been looking at a suitable time to release it. The makers of the movie had initially decided to release the Kartik Aaryan starrer in the month of June but now the film will be releasing in September. The source added that the production work of the film is in full force.

Talking about the movie, it also stars Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The movie is the Hindi remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live. The plot of the film revolves around a journalist by the name of Arjun Pathak essayed by Kartik Aaryan who gets embroiled in a frightening situation after a terror attack.

The actor had started shooting for the movie in December last year and had wrapped up the same within a span of just 10 days. He had also revealed an intriguing teaser of Dhamaka in March this year. Kartik as Arjun can be seen struggling to break a news story in the teaser and is motivated by his colleague played by Amruta Subhash to do the same.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will also be collaborating with Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta for a project. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the film will be based on real events. Not only that but Kartik will also be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the same. This will also mark the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's first stint as an IAF officer and fans may be excited to see him get into the skin of the same.