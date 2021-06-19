Kartik Aaryan Teases New Project With An Interesting Clip, Will Announce Details On June 20

Amid reports of quitting several projects, Kartik Aaryan is all set to announce a new project. The actor took to his social media account on Friday (June 18) and shared a new mysterious look. Now on Saturday (June 19), Kartrik has shared a new clip teasing an action-packed adventure.

Manisha Koirala Roped In For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Remake Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon: Report

Kartik created a sensation among fans by posting a picture of himself in a new look on social media. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a dark overcoat while holding either a guitar or a weapon in his hands in front of a graphical backdrop. Though Kartik's face was hidden in the dark, his long hair was clearly visible. The foreground of the photo had the date 20.06.21.

He took to his Instagram account and asked his fans to guess his next project. "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA. Take a Guess," read the caption.

Soon after, he shared another post with a clip in the same outfit and graphic background. The video hinted that at an official announcement will be made on Sunday, June 20, 2021, on 12 pm. In the clip, Kartik can be seen jumping into the air while wearing a dark overcoat. He captioned the clip as, "Someone called for a Badass. Arriving tomorrow."

The clip also reads Supercell, which is a name of a gaming company. The company has backed many well-known games like Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. This could mean, Kartik is collaborating with a gaming company as the face for a new game character or is developing a new special edition game.

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn To Begin Film Shoots

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani. The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time.

Notably, Kartik recently completed 10 years in Bollywood with his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.