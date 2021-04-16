Kartik Aaryan To Be Replaced In Dostana 2 Due To 'Unprofessional Behaviour': Report

Kartik Aaryan who recently tested negative for COVID-19, was all set to return to filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has been juggling between several film shoots including Karan Johar's production Dostana 2. However, recent reports have claimed that the actor has been fired by Dharma Productions due to "unprofessional behaviour".

PeepingMoon.com has reported that Dharma Productions and Karan Johar's other production studios have vowed never to work with Kartik again. The report also revealed that there was a lack of clarity or commitment of dates from his talent management agency.

Dostana 2's production went on floors in November 2019 and also finished its Punjab schedule before the pandemic hit. Kartik reportedly has already completed 20 days of his shoot schedule for the film, but will be replaced by another actor. Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama had reported Kartik's schedule made Karan upset and that they weren't on speaking terms.

Back in October 2019, Kartik had shared picture with Karan Johar while working on the film. He had captioned it as, "Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !! ?The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar ?" Soon after, he had also posted a picture with the film's script on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the posts,

Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha, is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D'Cunha. The film is a sequel to the hit 2008 release Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The story followed two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl, with whom they eventually fall in love.

Meanwhile, the sequel headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will also star Laksh Lalwani, Asha Bhat, Abhishek Banerjee and others. For the unversed, Kartik has several films in his kitty including Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Reportedly, he is also gearing up for Hansal Mehta's next based on a real-life incident.

