Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Filmmaker Hansal Mehta For His Next Project?

It is raining good news for the die-hard fans of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. After it was reported that the actor will star in director Sameer Vidhwans' Bollywood debut, now there has been another exciting development surrounding the actor's upcoming project. Now one hears that Kartik will also be associating with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for his next project.

For the unversed, Hansal is still basking in the success of his acclaimed web series Scam 1992 that starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. Apart from that, he also has movies like Aligarh, Shahid and Simran in his kitty. It will be, therefore, interesting to witness the director create magic with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor on-screen.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the movie will be based on real events. Not only that but Kartik Aaryan will also be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the same. This will also mark the actor's first stint as an IAF officer and fans may be excited to see him get into the skin of the same.

Talking about Kartik's movie with the National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidhwans, the project will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development had revealed, "Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It's an epic love story featuring Kartik in space that's not explored before. The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidhwan's is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors."

The movie is in its pre-production stage and the makers are being tight-lipped about the project. Sameer who will be helming the project has directed many critically acclaimed films in the Marathi industry. The last project directed by him that was Anandi Gopal had also won him 2 National Awards in the 67th National Awards.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will also be starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee.