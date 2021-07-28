Kartik Aaryan To Learn To Fly A Plane For His Role In Captain India?

On July 23 Kartik Aaryan sent his fans into a frenzy as he announced his film, Captain India. The actor revealed the first poster of the movie wherein he can be seen in a pilot's attire. The movie has been helmed by Hansal Mehta and now according to the latest development, Kartik will be learning how to fly a plane to get the nuances of his character right.

A source close to the film revealed to Spotboye that Captain India is a real-life mid-air survival story. The source went on to say that filmmaker Hansal Mehta is known to bring authenticity to his movies so he cannot let Kartik Aaryan fake the piloting part in the movie. The source added that the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will be thus learning how to fly a plane so that he is hundred per cent prepared for his character.

While sharing the first poster of Captain India on his social media account, Kartik Aaryan captioned the same stating, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia." Take a look at the poster.

The movie will be bankrolled by RSVP and Baweja Studios. Captain India is reportedly inspired by true-life incidents and has Kartik Aaryan essaying the role of a pilot who spearheads a rescue operation in a war-torn country. Speaking about this film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor told Variety magazine, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country."

Director Hansal Mehta revealed in a statement, "Captain India which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands." While actor-turned producer Harman Baweja added, "Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan."