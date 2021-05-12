Kartik Aaryan To Star In Marathi Filmmaker Sameer Vidhwans' Bollywood Directorial Debut: Report

Kartik Aaryan became an overnight sensation with the blockbuster success of Luv Ranjan's 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Today, the actor who enjoys a huge female fan following, is one of the most popular actors when it comes to the young crop.

After working with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal) and Mudassar Aziz (Pati Patni Aur Woh), Kartik Aaryan is all set to team up with Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story which will be helmed by National Award winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidhwans.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It's an epic love story featuring Kartik in space that's not explored before. The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidhwan's is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors."

The report further stated that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers have kept all the details under the wraps.

This yet-to-be-titled Kartik Aaryan starrer will mark Sameer Vidhwan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The filmmaker is primarily known for his work in Marathi cinema and has helmed films like Ankush Choudhary's Double Seat, Umesh Kamat's Time Please, Gashmeer Mahajani-starrer Mala Kahich Problem Naahi and Dhurala. His last film Anandi Gopal picked up two awards at the 67th National Awards.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor's upcoming projects include Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.