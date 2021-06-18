Kartik Aaryan To Take Time Away From Industry, Celebrity Astrologer Adds Power Lies In Actor's Hands

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines due to the fallout with Karan Johar and sudden exit from Dostana 2, which was back by Dharma Productions. Many reports claimed that the fallout happened due to unprofessional behaviour on the actor's part while others alleged that Kartik's exit from the project was due to his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor.

However, both parties have remained tight-lipped on the matter and have not addressed the rumours publicly. Soon after, it was also reported that Kartik has walked out of Goodbye and Freddie backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Kartik was also rumoured to have stepped back from doing a film with Anand L Rai, but the filmmaker refuted the reports.

While Kartik is yet to open up about his plans for future projects, a celebrity astrologer and face reader has predicted what lies ahead for the actor.

According to Cosmopolitan report, Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that the actor may loose some more projects "which will most probably be bagged by other prominent names in B-town." While loosing projects to other stars is common in the industry, the astrologer added that he might witness a fluctuating career graph, indicating at "making it big and then witnessing a sudden, unforeseen downfall."

However, the astrologer added, "the power lies in Kartik's hands to mend broken bridges. He should probably begin by taking some time off the industry," after his fiasco with Dharma Productions.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji hinted that the young actor lacks skills at managing work politics, which may leave a few respected filmmakers apprehensive in signing him for their upcoming projects. On the other hand, while Kartik takes some time off from the industry he could make appearances in reality shows in the years to come.

Despite the reports, Kartik has garnered immense support from fans as well as fellow industry mates like filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, writer Apurva Asrani and others. There have also been reports of him collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Marathi Filmmaker Sameer Vidhwans and others. However, the actor is currently busy keeping in touch with his fans over social media and lending a helping hand amid the pandemic.