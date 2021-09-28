Kartik Aaryan Trends At #1 On Social Media, After The Release Of Motion Poster Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Only in a few hours after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's all-new motion poster, Kartik Aaryan is trending right at the top on Twitter. Kartik Aaryan looks simply terrific in the motion poster, the motion poster is at its spookiest best.

The actor can be seen in an all-black outfit, which his fans have loved and have raved about it since 11 am today. Kartik has turned up the excitement meter for everyone by announcing the official release date for the film. Essaying a very different role this time, in a different genre is what is adding up to the anticipation of audiences and fans.

The actor is making big waves with his versatility and talent, the show has just begun and bigger things are surely finding their way to Kartik Aaryan. His fans have shown all their might and showered love for the actor on social media which has resulted to that #1 trending position with the keyword Kartik Aaryan and #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.

Some fan tweets that are full of love for Kartik Aaryan and the new poster:

#KartikAaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 look is amazing can't wait to watch Kartik Aaryan in this new avtar.🥳😍 pic.twitter.com/8Qm6OfI0Gc — Taukir Mukadam (@taukirmukadam) September 28, 2021

This poster awwww #KartikAaryan toh usme bhi cool lag raha hai ❤️😘pic.twitter.com/VDuJ9rRY1y — nothing but truth (@LifeIzUnfairr) September 28, 2021

This is going to be so different and this is going to be epicccc!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼#KartikAaryan #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/413O0XTDu2 — 🖤_Hrishi Arora_🖤 (@AroraHrishi) September 28, 2021

The actor is full of versatility. People will remember the name #KartikAaryan ❤️❤️🔥🔥kya talent hai boss, yeh banda kuchh bhi kar sakta hai.pic.twitter.com/sg7l6HqihO — கோகுல் தேவி (@gokuldevi01) September 28, 2021

Twitter was flooded with such compliments and more so on Instagram where fans had commented with hearts, emojis and all kinds of expressions looking at the motion poster.

It's going to be a delight to watch the lover boy transcend into the horror-comedy genre. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release in theatres on 25th March 2022.