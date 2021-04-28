Kartik Aaryan Urges People To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination With A Quirky Post

Kartik Aaryan who is quite active on his Instagram page, recently put social media for better use once again to spread information related to COVID-19. The actor announced the commencement of registrations for the COVID-19 vaccines in his signature quirky style.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had posted a picture of himself sporting a moustache from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He captioned the picture as, "When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41. Registrations open today 📝."

Have a look at the post.

Earlier, on Hanuman Jayanti, Kartik had thanked COVID-19 frontline workers with a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying the oxygen tank, he had written, This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Jai Bajrang Bali 💪🏻 #HanumanJayanti ❤️."

Known for his active participation in creating awareness against the corona virus, Kartik has time and again used his social media to educate and influence the masses about the regulations and protocols against COVID-19.

Beginning with the iconic monologue propagating to observe precautions against the virus, the actor emerged amongst the most vocal celebrities to create awareness on social media. He further influenced the audience with his YouTube show Koki Poochega paying a tribute to the frontline warriors. The actor who earlier battled COVID-19, also uses his social media to offer a constant reminder to his fans and followers in order to use a mask and maintain social distancing.

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.