Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up His Film Freddy Alongside Alaya F, Shares Delightful BTS Pictures And Videos

Kartik Aaryan had been shooting for his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy alongside Alaya F. Now the actor has wrapped up the same and took to his social media handle to share some fun pictures and videos from the last day of the shoot. The movie has been helmed by Shahshanka Ghosh.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shared a video wherein his team member from the movie can be seen writing something on the back of his t-shirt. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor also shared a selfie with Alaya F and the picture of a clapboard that has 'Its A Wrap' written on it. The actor furthermore shared some happy pictures with the entire crew of the movie and they all can be seen in customized 'Freddy' t-shirts.

Kartik Aaryan along with the rest of the crew can also be seen cutting a cake in one of the videos as a wrap-up celebration. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the post stating, "It's a Wrap. A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres." By his caption, one can make out that Freddy will be released to the theatres soon. Take a look at his post.

While Alaya F, Milap Zaveri, Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta poured in some love on the host, director Farah Khan had an epic reaction. The Om Shanti Om director commented on the post stating, "How fast are you finishing movies?" which also left his fans in splits. This was in reference to the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety also completing the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a few days back.

Talking about Freddy, the movie has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. Earlier speaking about the film, Kartik Aaryan had revealed in his statement that, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwelling in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with visionaries like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jay and Shahshanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey." The Love Aaj Kal actor had begun shooting for the same on August 6.