Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Wrap Up In Just One Schedule?

Fans had been excited ever since it was announced that handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan will be playing the titular role in the sequel of the 2007 blockbuster horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor had started shooting for the same last year but it was met with an abrupt halt due to the first wave of COVID-19. The actor had then resumed shooting for the movie earlier this year but once again his testing positive for the virus coupled with the COVID-19 second wave acted as an obstacle in the shooting of the movie. Now as the shooting restrictions are easing again, director Anees Bazmee who will be directing the film spoke on its remaining schedule.

Anees revealed to Pinkvilla about the same wherein he stated that now with them having permissions to shoot, they will be sitting down and planning the schedule for the same, this week. He added that they will be shooting the movie on one schedule in Mumbai. However, he went on to say they will have to head off to Lucknow for continuity purpose.

The filmmaker said that he and his team have been looking at the logistics and that they will come to know about the exact dates for the shoots in the next few dates. Anees concluded by stating that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is almost ready and that only a few portions of the movie are remaining to be shot. The movie is scheduled to release in November 2021.

The film will also star Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. According to reports, Tabu will reprise the role of Vidya Balan's in the previous movie of a woman possessed by a spirit. The makers will also be recreating the title track and the popular dance number 'Mere Dholna' from the previous movie.

Talking about the first film, it had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was helmed by Priyadarshan. While the movie was touted to be a psychological thriller, its second instalment will reportedly be a proper horror comedy. The movie will also mark the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.