Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn't See Each Other's Outfits Till Wedding Day

After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021. Since then, the newlyweds have been taking the social media by storm with stunning pictures from their wedding festivities.

For the D-day, the Sooryavanshi actress wore a Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet, while Vicky opted for an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery, paired with a silk kurta and churidar. She accessorized it with bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls. The diva paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots through her wedding veil, which was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Her groom also donned outfit designed by the same designer. He wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. Vicky teamed it up with a shawl and a golden Benarasi silk tissue safa.

Recently in a chat with Vogue India, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that Vicky and Katrina didn't see each other's wedding outfits until the nuptial day.

He was quoted as saying, "The bride and groom didn't see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately."

He further added, "Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. Some of the Bollywood celebrities who made their presence felt were Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur amongst others. Meanwhile, the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai.