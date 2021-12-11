Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Had A Special Message For The Guests Who Could Not Make It To Their Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a fairytale but an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel on December 9. The wedding pictures of the couple were quick to go viral on social media. Amongst those in attendance apart from their family members were Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Apurva Mehta, Anaita Shroff Adjania and many more. However, there were also some guests from the film fraternity who could not make it to the couple's big day despite being reportedly invited. Katrina and Vicky nevertheless had a beautiful message for them.

Reportedly, names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma were also on the guestlist but these biggies could not attend due to some prior commitments. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sent a lovely gift hamper along with a heartwarming message for these guests who could not make it to their special day. The picture of the hamper has been going viral and consists of dry fruits and loads of flowers by the looks of it. Take a look at the same.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send gift hampers with a thoughtful note to people whom they could not invite for the wedding pic.twitter.com/PZCsFNLA6B — TABUSAM TABISH (@sagharsalman1) December 10, 2021

Apart from this, the gift hamper also had a personalized note from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for these guests who had to give their special day a miss. The note read as, "On Dec 9th, by the grace of God and with blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot! Despite our wishes, we were unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being part of our family. Love, Katrina & Vicky."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving their wedding destination on December 10 in a private chopper. However, it is not clear whether the newlyweds will be arriving in Mumbai or will be heading off to a honeymoon getaway in the Maldives or Europe. Their family members and other guests returned to Mumbai yesterday.