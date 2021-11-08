Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Had Their Roka Ceremony On Diwali?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are rumoured to be getting married reportedly had a private and special Roka ceremony on Diwali day. The ceremony took place at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home. Reports revealed that both failed considered it to be an auspicious date and held the ceremony on Diwali, November 4.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating since before the pandemic and often took vacations together in the last year. Earlier this month reports emerged that Vicky and Katrina are tying the knot in December 2021. Fans were most excited to find out the two taking their relationship to the next level, but neither has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Now according to recent development, the rumours could prove to be true. According to ETimes the couple travelled in separate cars on Diwali to Kabir Khan's home as they wanted to avoid the paparazzi and media attention. The ceremony was intimate with only family by their side. Vicky was accompanied by his brother Sunny Kaushal and his parents, meanwhile, Katrina's sister Isabelle and mother Suzanne were by her side.

Kabir Khan's house was decorated with lights and flowers. The two also shared pictures from the celebration on their Instagram accounts but did not pose alongside each other. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen donning a stunning shimmery pink saree, while Vicky posted a picture in a blue shervani.

Notably, the couple is planning for a destination wedding in December among family and friends. Reportedly they wanted to get hitched abroad but owing to their work schedule they have settled for a quiet and intimate affair in Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina has several projects in her pipeline including, Jee Le Zara, Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3. She reportedly has also signed a picture with Varun Dhawan and has an untitled project with Sanjay Routray. Meanwhile, Vicky last seen in Sardar Udham, is gearing up for The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sam Bahadur.