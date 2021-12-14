Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in the bay after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple had then headed off to an undisclosed location for a quick honeymoon. Now, the newlyweds are finally back in Mumbai and were all smiles and pose for the paparazzi.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal greeted and waved at the paparazzi while looking every bit the happy newlyweds. Katrina looked beautiful in a traditional light pink Salwar Kameez. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress paired up the same with a Sindoor and Chooda look. She also opted for a sleek hairdo and subtle makeup.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand looked handsome in a formal white shirt that he paired up with beige pants. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor paired up the look with brown shoes. Vicky and Katrina could be seen waving the paparazzi while holding each other's hands. Apart from this, Katrina and Vicky were also spotted in their car outside Vicky's residence. Take a look at some of the pictures of the newly married couple.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now expected to move into their new plush Juhu home. The new house of the couple has a stunning view of the sea and they are speculated to be living on the 8th floor of the same. Vicky and Katrina will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who also live in the same building.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are rumoured to host an extravagant reception ceremony for their friends from the industry now. It was earlier reported that the newlyweds have also started sending invitations in the form of traditional gift hampers to the expected guests. The names that have been floating in to attend the reception ceremony include Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Ishaan Khatter, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Kangana had earlier also shared the glimpse of the gift hamper that was sent by the newlyweds. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky have also been sharing new pictures from their wedding ceremony with each passing day. Their mutual gratitude post read as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."