Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is What Astrologer Predicts On The Couple's Post Married Life

Despite Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif not admitting about their December wedding this year, the news of the same is all over tinsel town. Right from their luxurious wedding venue that is the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area to their bridal attire that boasts to be celebrity designer Sabyasachi's creations, developments surrounding the speculated couple's wedding is refusing to die down. Now amidst this, an astrologer has predicted the post-marriage life of the couple.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, the astrologer by the name of Pandit Jagganath Guruji has predicted that since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are both very private individuals, they may not be happy with the excessive speculations surrounding their wedding. The publication quoted him to reveal, "Hate to break it to the fans but they might not be particularly happy with the ongoing frenzy and speculations about their marriage." The astrologer furthermore said about Katrina that the actress has made it big in the industry through sheer hard work and that she may take out some time for her personal life after her marriage.

The astrologer was quoted to reveal about the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress stating, "she will take a backseat and enjoy her own space." However, he clarified that Katrina Kaif will not stop acting but will instead be more selective with her movies so that she can draw a balance between her personal and professional life. The astrologer furthermore predicted that Vicky Kaushal will grow even more successful in his career as an actor.

Overall, the astrologer made an extremely positive prediction about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's post-marital life stating that they will be very happy together in this phase. He added that the rumoured couple are very intelligent individuals and have great respect for each other. Well, this may come as happy news for the fans of the two.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding, the couple will reportedly tie the knot between December 7 to 9 in a lavish manner. Reportedly, the two will also be shifting to a new home together. The couple is speculated to be overlooking the decor of the house that is touted to be a plus apartment in Juhu.