Exclusive: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Return To Mumbai As Newlyweds, See Photos

December 9 will now be etched as the 'VicKat Day' by the fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The lovebirds tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan at the Six Senses Fort Hotel. The couple also gave the happiest gift to their fans by releasing their pictures on social media hours after tying the knot. Now one hears that the two are returning back to Mumbai as newlyweds.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted heading off to a private chopper that is touted to carry them back to Mumbai today (December 9). Katrina and Vicky can be seen walking towards the chopper in their traditional attires in the pictures. While the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor can be seen in a cream-coloured Sherwani, Katrina can be seen wearing traditional pastel-coloured attire. Take a look at the pictures.

Talking about the wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal opted for Sabyasachi attires. While the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress sported a gorgeous red coloured Lehenga, Vicky chose to don a cream-coloured Sherwani with a turban. The two had a beautiful message for their fans and loved ones as they shared the pictures. The couple stated, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were showered with congratulatory messages from their friends from the film fraternity. From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, the couple were wished by many celebs as they embark on this new phase of their journey. However, Katrina's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma had a special wish for the couple. She also hinted that Vicky and Katrina would be neighbours to her and her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka stated, Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."