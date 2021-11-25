Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi Ceremony To Have Henna Worth Of Rs 1 Lakh From Rajasthan?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's December wedding is keeping all their fans on their toes who are waiting with bated breath for the couple to do a formal announcement. The rumoured couple will be tying the knot at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in a ceremony that will be spanning between December 7 to 9. Now the latest buzz is that a special Henna of Rs 1 lakh worth will be used for Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the special Sojat Mehendi from Rajasthan will be sent to Katrina Kaif for her Mehendi ceremony. The speciality of Sojat Mehendi is that it is created in an organic manner and does not have any added chemicals. Now, according to the reports, Katrina and Vicky have zeroed on to the Sojat Henna for their main Mehendi ceremony.

The news report further added that the artisans of Sojat are now preparing the Mehendi for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's D-day. The report further stated that the Mehendi vendor has stated that the Mehendi preparation for the Tiger Zinda Hain actress' Mehendi ceremony will be worth Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. However, the vendor will reportedly not be charging a single penny for the same. Well, this just proves that the speculated couple's Mehendi ceremony will indeed be a grand affair.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the couple will have will be a no-phone zone at their wedding ceremony. A recent India Today report had revealed that the wedding ceremony will have a ban on phones during the festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. "For privacy purposes, the couple will be imposing a mobile ban on the guests at the wedding," stated the report. A source revealed that for their big day, the couple wants to ensure that no pictures and videos from the wedding should get leaked online.

Apart from booking hotels and car services for the guests, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also appointed a team to ensure privacy and security during the wedding week. The portal further revealed that after a specific area at the venue, the guests will not be allowed to use their mobile phones. It was also reported earlier that the two will have a hush-hush court marriage in Mumbai the next week.