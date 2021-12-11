Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's New Abode's First Glimpse Revealed, Couple To Have A Lovely View Of The Sea

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel on December 9. Now reportedly, the newlyweds will be shifting to their new lovenest in Juhu, Mumbai. The two will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli who live in the same residence.

Now the first glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's new home is out. In a recent video that has been going viral, one can see that the skyscraper building directly faces the sea. By the looks of it, the construction work in the building is still going on. The video shows that the workers are erecting glass walls on the window panes so that Vicky and Katrina can have a gorgeous view of the sea. One can see the panes being covered with blue panels. Take a look at the video.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be living on the 8th floor of the building. Katrina's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli reportedly live on the 35th floor and their home is built across 7000 square feet. Earlier, Anushka Sharma confirmed that Vicky and Katrina will be her new neighbours in her congratulatory post for them. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had stated, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

A report in ETimes stated that around 50 workers slogged till 4 am on December 9 for the house to be ready for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to move in. The Juhu building is located near SNDT college in Mumbai. A source from the building informed the publication that the work is almost complete in the building and now only the cleaning process is underway. The source added that since the newlyweds are expected to shift anytime in the house, 50 people were assigned to work extensively in the new abode.