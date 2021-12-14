Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Reception Ceremony In Mumbai To Have THESE Bollywood Celebs In Attendance?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate but dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel. While congratulatory messages have yet not stopped pouring in for the couple, the latest buzz is that the newlyweds will be hosting a luxurious reception ceremony for their friends from the film fraternity. The same will be hosted by Vicky and Katrina in Mumbai and is speculated to see some star-studded names from the industry.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the names of some Bollywood celebs that have been floating by to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Ishaan Khatter, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and others. The report further mentioned that the newlyweds have also sent an invitation to these guests in the form of a hamper that had also gotten leaked on social media. This hamper consisted of a box with sweets and flowers. It also had some traditional gifts laden up with lovely decor.

Earlier, a source had informed Spotboye that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are looking forward to celebrating their wedding with their friends from the industry on a later date. The two are planning a lavish reception ceremony with their close ones from the film fraternity. For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky had kept their guest list limited during their Rajasthan wedding and not many people from the industry were able to be a part of their special day. Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress Kangana Ranaut had earlier also shared a glimpse of the gift hamper that the couple had sent her. Sharing the same on her Instagram story, she had stated, "Delicious Desi Ghee Ke Ladoos from newlywed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09... thank you Aur Bahut Bahut Badhai."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures took the internet by storm and fans still cannot stop gushing over them. The couple also shared their Haldi and Mehendi pictures on their social media handles. Their mutual gratitude message read as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."