Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Card LEAKED, Extends Warm Invites To The Couple's Guests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to enter marital bliss tomorrow (December 9) in an intimate but fairytale ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. Now, the wedding card of the couple has been leaked and has gone viral on social media within no time. The card extends warm invites to the guests to join them for their special day.

Talking about the same, the wedding card has Vicky Kaushal's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal invite the guests to join them to celebrate their son's wedding to Katrina Kaif. Katrina's parents Suzzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif are also mentioned on the card. The date of the wedding is given to be on Thursday (December 9) while the location is given as Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan. The card has to be RSVPed to Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. The gathering at the card is mentioned to be for the lunch event. Take a look at the same that was shared by one of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress' fan clubs on Instagram.

Earlier Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's welcome note for their guests had also gone viral on social media. The note read as "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad."

Yesterday (December 7) the couple had a delightful function laden with music and lights. The fort could be seen decked up with lights and some Bollywood tracks could be heard from inside the fort. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have their Mehendi, Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies today (December 8). The two will then be getting married in two different ceremonies wherein one will be of Indian rituals while the other will be a Western White wedding.