Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Guests To Gain Entry At Venue Via Special Codes?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured December wedding is taking the B-town by storm. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see 'will they' or 'won't they' tie the knot as speculations have been floating in surrounding their marriage with each passing day. The latest buzz is that the guests will reportedly be gaining entry to the couple's wedding functions via a special code instead of their names.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given special codes to their guests that they have to use to gain access to the wedding venue and functions. Not only this but the report further stated that the hotel rooms will also have the codes assigned for all the guests. The codes also have Vicky and Katrina's names on them. Well, it seems that the two are leaving no stone unturned to keep their wedding day as private as possible. Talking about the guest list, names like Shashank Khaitan, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, some members of Salman Khan's family, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumoured to be attending the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding In Ranthambore: 45 Hotels Booked For The Guests: Report

It was earlier reported that around 45 hotels have been booked in Ranthambore for the guests who would be arriving to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's nuptials. ETimes had quoted a source to reveal, "Yahan Bahut Saare stars Aane Wale Hain from December 7 onward. Salman Ka Bhi Suna Tha Ki Woh December 9 Ko Aayenge Lekin Phir Suna Ki Woh Nahi Aa Rahe. Chalo Ab Dekhte Hain Kaun Aayega Aur Kaun Nahi (Lot of stars expected, Salman too was expected to attend sometime around December 9 but now we hear he is unlikely to make it)."

Will Shah Rukh Khan Skip Or Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding? [Inside Reports]

The source had further added "Here the hotels are not too big. Ranthambore has small hotels. So it's not a surprise that more than 40 hotels have been booked for a wedding that will see many Bollywood celebrities coming." However, a shocking statement was made by Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra who had brushed off the reports of the rumoured wedding and said, "Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment."