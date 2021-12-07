Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is How Love Blossomed Between Couple

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to enter marital bliss at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area on December 9. The couple has already reached the wedding venue yesterday (December 6) night along with their respective families. However, many have been wondering how did the couple's love story begin as they had managed to keep it under wraps for a long time. Vicky and Katrina made hush-hush public appearances together that went escape from the paparazzi and even their dates were an intimate affair. But here is all you need to know about how Cupid's arrow hit the duo.

It all started after Katrina Kaif made an appearance on the show Koffee With Karan in the year 2018 along with Varun Dhawan. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress revealed on the show that she thinks that she and Vicky Kaushal will look good together on the screen. When Karan Johar told the same thing to Vicky on his appearance on the same season with Ayushmann Khurrana, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor blushed and made a super cute fainting gesture. That itself proved how enamoured the two were of each other. Take a look at the part from the episode.

Soon after this, dating rumours of the two subtly started floating after a picture of date night went viral on social media. It had Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posing with the staff members or fans from what looked like a restaurant. Take a look at the picture.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Karan Johar, Farah Khan And Others In The Guest List: Report

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Complaint Filed Against Celebrity Couple For This Reason

After this, Vicky Kaushal was soon spotted arriving and exiting Katrina Kaif's house occasionally and the two made a split-second appearance in Priyanka Chopra's video during Isha Ambani's Holi party. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress had also shared a picture of her cosying around what looked like Vicky's cream-coloured tee. Fans went berserk and later compared Katrina's picture with the Raazi actor's attire to confirm the same. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky had also headed off on a vacay along with their respective siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. Needless to say, this must be a joyous time for their fans as the couple is all set to enter marital bliss.