Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is What The Numerologist Predicts About Their Marital Life

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to enter marital bliss on December 9 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Swai Madhopur. The guests have started arriving at the location and the wedding preparations are in full swing. Amidst this, numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar has predicted the marital life of the couple through his detailed analysis in India.com. This prediction about the couple's marriage compatibility was done on the basis of their birth order, date of birth, day of birth and zodiac signs.

Talking about the same, the numerologist stated that Katrina Kaif is the middle-born in her family while Vicky Kaushal is the first-born. He added that the firstborns complement the mid-borns extremely well. He added that this will result in the couple being an excellent match since they will be each other's mental and emotional support.

About their day of birth, the astrologer stated that Vicky Kaushal was born on May 16, 1988, which was a Monday ruled by the number 2 (Moon). While Katrina Kaif was born on July 16, 1983, which was a Saturday ruled by the number 8 (Saturn). Even though 2 ruled by Moon and 8 ruled by Saturn is not very supportive, since the couple is at the same concord as per the zero numerologies, that makes them a perfect match. The astrologer stated that both Vicky and the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress are a balance of emotions and a strong business sense that will make them achieve their dreams while staying low-key at the same time.

Talking about their birth number, the astrologer stated that both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share the same birth number that makes them complement each other well. He predicted that the two will support each other during tough times and will go through the same in a steadfast manner. He added that according to their Zodiac signs, Katrina is a Cancerian will Vicky is a Taurus. Since Katrina is a water sign and the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is an Earth sign, they are expected to be a good match since the earth and water signs go along very well. Overall the main prediction made by the numerologist is that this marriage will prove to be extremely lucky and fruitful for the couple.