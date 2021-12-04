Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Isabelle Kaif Greets The Paparazzi Ahead Of Duo's Rajasthan Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming wedding has been creating a frenzy amongst the fans for quite some time now. They are waiting with bated breath for the couple to make an official announcement as the two will soon tie the knot in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021. Last night Vicky was also spotted visiting his soon-to-be-bride Katrina's house and he also greeted the paparazzi warmly. Today (December 4) Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted by the paparazzi outside her house. The actress looked fresh and warm as well as greeted the paparazzi warmly.

Isabelle Kaif looked lovely in a black tank top that she paired up with grey leggings. The Time To Dance actress paired it up with a black sling bag and shoes along with her glares. Looking at her athletic look, it seems that Isabelle is all set to prep for the upcoming wedding of her sister. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Katrina Kaif was also spotted by the paparazzi post her workout. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress waved at the paparazzi and looked every bit the glowing and excited soon-to-be bride ahead of her lavish Rajasthan wedding with Vicky Kaushal. She opted for a white tank top that she paired up with black pants and her hair tied to a neat ponytail. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, talking about the groom Vicky Kaushal, amid preparations, Vicky was spotted reaching Katrina's residence ahead of their court wedding. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was seen waving at the paparazzi who were stationed outside the actress' house. Apparently, the actor was at Katrina's house for his clothes fittings.

Previously ace fashion designer and Katrina Kaif's close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania was papped with packets and boxes outside Katrina's house. As per a report in India Today, a source informed them that Vicky and Katrina have zeroed down on the colour palette for their wedding. The colour palette chosen for the Sangeet day is pastel with bling, while Mehendi is going to be shades of gold, beige, ivory and white. The wedding will have a pastel sorbets theme, while the couple has selected dark colours for their reception.