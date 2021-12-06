Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Bride-To-Be's Family And Friend Anaita Shroff Leave For The Venue

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's lavish Rajasthan wedding is just a few days away and now their family members have already started leaving for the venue. The bride-to-be Katrina's family members were spotted leaving for Jaipur from wherein they will head off to the venue. Not only this but the actress' close friend and designer Anaita Shroff Adjania has also reached Jaipur.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif's mother and presumably, her brother was spotted leaving their residence to head off to the airport. The family will be leaving for Jaipur together to kickstart the wedding festivities. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted leaving for Jaipur. The Time To Dance actress was spotted at the airport wherein she has donned a white trench coat attire pairing it with black pants. Take a look at her pictures.

Katrina Kaif's close friend and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania was also spotted in Jaipur. Reportedly, Anaita will be styling the actress for her special day. Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have also begun at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur wherein Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot. A bouncer security team has been stationed at the gates of the fort as the guests have started to arrive. Take a look at the picture from the wedding venue.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif's elder sister Natasha Turcotte was one of the first family members to arrive at Jaipur. She arrived at the destination with her husband and child. The groom Vicky Kaushal and his family is also expected to leave for Jaipur soon.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Katrina's Sister Natasha Turcotte Arrives In Jaipur

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Tie The Knot In A Traditional And A White Wedding Ceremony?

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the couple will be getting married in two different ceremonies wherein one will be a traditional one and the other will be a white wedding. According to a news report in Spotboye, a leading paparazzo said that the wedding functions will be happening in two different kinds. While first, one will be according to the Indian rituals while the other will be a Western white wedding ceremony. The source further went on to say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also curated and overseen the decoration of the functions according to their theme. Apart from this, the source added that there will be a Mehendi-Gala night and a Sangeet ceremony.