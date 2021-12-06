Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Katrina's Sister Natasha Turcotte Arrives In Jaipur

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The wedding festivities are in full swing in the Kaushal and Kaif households. The families have also started arriving in Jaipur now from wherein they will head off to the resort. One of the firsts to arrive is none other than the bride-to-be Katrina's sister.

Yes, you heard that right, Katrina Kaif's elder sister Natasha Turcotte has arrived in Jaipur ahead of her sister's wedding to Vicky Kaushal. By the looks of it, Natasha has arrived at the destination along with her husband and child. She has opted for a white tank top and blue jeans that she has paired up with glares. Take a look at the pictures of Natasha as she is all geared up to be part of the wedding festivities.

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also expected to leave for Jaipur with their respective families today (December 6) in the afternoon. Meanwhile, their wedding venue, the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara is already started to be all decked up for the wedding festivities. Take a look at the picture of the venue wherein some buses and cars can be seen parked outside, hinting that people have started arriving to begin the wedding preparations.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is inevitably becoming the talk of the town and every day some new developments surrounding the same is being afloat. Recently comedian Ashish Chanchlani took to his social media handle to share a hilarious video by taking a jibe at all the new rumours coming along regarding the security measures at the couple's wedding. The comedian says how speculations about the couple not allowing phones, cameras and only allowing QR codes with the guests are coming along on social media. He also compares the wedding to the premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home and questioned if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be attending the occasion. Take a look at the amusing video.

Talking about the wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be reportedly tying the knot in two different ceremonies. One will be according to the Indian tradition and the other will be a White wedding. There will also be a Mehendi-Gala night and a Sangeet ceremony.