Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Pictures Give Inspiration To Ananya Panday For THIS Epic Caption

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate but dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel. The couple dropped their wedding pictures yesterday (December 9) night and fans could not stop gushing over the same. Not only the fans but actress Ananya Panday also found inspiration in the couple's wedding pictures for the caption of her latest Instagram post.

Talking about the same, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share some stunning pictures of her look from the Filmfare OTT Awards. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress opted for a mermaid cut satin pink gown. Ananya paired up the look with a stylish side-partition hairdo and elegant accessories. She captioned it stating, "I know everyone's looking at Katrina Vicky's wedding pictures (because same) but Hiii" along with a goofy face and a waving emoji. Take a look at her post.

Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur commented on the post stating, "Hahaha caption! Hello cutie." Neelam Kothari Soni also commented on the post saying, "So pretty." Other fans also showered some love on Ananya Panday's lovely pictures from the event and also gave a thumbs up to her caption.

Meanwhile, talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple entered marital bliss yesterday (December 9) after having a lavish Mehendi, Haldi and a Sangeet ceremony. The couple opted for Sabyasachi attires for their big day. The two and their respective family members were spotted leaving Jaipur for Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly head off to Europe or Maldives for their honeymoon.

Talking about Ananya Panday, the actress completed two years in Bollywood this year and has already become one of the most sought after gen-z actresses in the industry. The Student Of The Year 2 actress had spoken to a publication about the same wherein she had said, "It's been such a wonderful journey these past two years and I'm truly so grateful and blessed to be living my dream. I wouldn't be here without the love, encouragement, wisdom and advice from all the people I am surrounded by. I'm forever thankful to all the technicians, directors, DOPs and actors I've worked with because I've learned so much from each and every one of them which will be lessons I'll carry with me forever." On the work front, she has projects like Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and Shakun Batra's next in the pipeline.