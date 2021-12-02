Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Preparation Has Begun, Confirms Krushna Abhishek

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured December wedding has been taking the tinsel town by storm. Amidst different speculations surrounding the wedding, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek might have just confirmed that the marriage is indeed happening. Yes, you heard that right, this may come across as wonderful news for the fans of the couple.

Talking about the same, a fan club of Katrina Kaif shared a video interview of Krushna Abhishek with ABP News. The comedian can be seen showering heaps of praises on the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress in the same. The reporter then goes on to ask Krushna about Katrina's beau Vicky to which the comedian replies that the actor is also his neighbour. He is then asked if the wedding preparations have indeed begun in the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's house.

On this, Krushna Abhishek can be seen saying that the wedding preparations have begun in Vicky Kaushal's home. However, The Kapil Sharma Show star adds that the wedding preparations are a hush-hush affair at the Kaushal household and nothing has come out in the public glare. Krushna also congratulated Vicky and Katrina Kaif for this new phase of their relationship. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that before their royal wedding in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may tie the knot today (December 2) or tomorrow (December 3) in a court marriage in Mumbai. A source close to the couple further revealed the same to Pinkvilla that the duo may tie the knot in a court marriage today or tomorrow that will be attended by all their family members. The source added that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot via the court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 for inter-caste marriages.

The source further told the portal that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have three witnesses to sign the declaration form in front of the marriage registrar to officiate their union. Following this court marriage today or tomorrow, the couple will reportedly head off to Rajasthan along with their family members for their grand wedding ceremony. The source had furthermore revealed the portal that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to have fewer guests in their Rajasthan wedding due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.