Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Biggies May Arrive At The Venue

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot tomorrow on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. While the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, the latest development surrounding the same is that some Bollywood biggies may arrive at the wedding venue soon. Earlier today, musicians Astha Gill, DJ Chetas and Hardy Sandhu were also spotted heading off to the location that has hinted of a lavish Sangeet ceremony wherein these singers might perform.

Talking about these Bollywood elites, according to a news report in ETimes, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had lent an invitation to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar and many more. The report further stated that these guests are expected to arrive at the Six Senses Fort soon even though there has been no confirmation about their presence. The report went on to state that Rohit Shetty who had directed Katrina in the recently released blockbuster Sooryavanshi will be giving the wedding a miss as he is currently in Ooty shooting for the Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

Meanwhile, reportedly Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hosting a private Haldi and Sangeet ceremony for their guests today (December 8). A source close to the couple revealed to PTI stating, "Just like the wedding, the Haldi and sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends. Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers."

Talking about the couple's decision to have a limited number of guest lists for their special day, the source added, "Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon." Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of "organic Mehendi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district. Apart from the Mehendi powder, 400 pieces of Mehendi cones were further sent for the couple's wedding. Sojat is famous for Mehendi cultivation.