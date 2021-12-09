Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Tie The Knot; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Wedding!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the highly popular Bollywood couple have finally tied the knot. As per the latest updates, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially become the man and wife in a traditional wedding ceremony which was held today (December 9, Thursday) evening. The first picture of the newly-wedded couple is now winning the internet.

Check out the leaked pictures of the newly-weds here:

As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony was an out-and-out traditional Hindu wedding. Bride Katrina looked ethereal in the classic red lehenga, which is designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. She completed her look with the traditional gold-uncut diamond polki wedding ornaments from the heritage collection of Sabyasachi Jewellery. Vicky also opted for a classic off-white sherwani set and traditional jewellery from Sabyasachi.