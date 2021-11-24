Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Have A Court Marriage Next Week Before Tying The Knot In Rajasthan?

The tinsel town is abuzz with rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's December wedding. Right from their wedding venue to attires, several developments surrounding their wedding is slowly coming by. However, the latest buzz surrounding their speculated wedding will surely make their fans excited as it states that the lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot in a court marriage before getting married in a lavish manner in Rajasthan.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly have a court wedding in Mumbai before heading off to Jaipur for their big fat Indian wedding. The two are tying the knot in the Six Senses Fort Resort in Rajasthan. The portal quoted a source close to the couple that they are now planning a court marriage before heading off to Rajasthan. The report further added that a close friend of the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor has said that both Vicky and Katrina want to keep the details surrounding their wedding private so they are not sharing about the same in public but the rumoured couple have already begun the preparations to their wedding.

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif is overseeing all the wedding preparations as Vicky is keeping extremely busy with his professional commitments. A news report in BollywoodLife had stated that Katrina has taken a break from all her professional commitments barring out a few ad shoots or events to focus on her wedding preparations. The Tiger Zinda Hain actress is spending this time paying attention to her wedding outfit trials and overlooking the decor of the new home that she and Vicky will be moving in soon.

However, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a little too much on his plate. The actor has finalized his final wedding outfit but still has not gotten time to choose one. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has locked three different looks for his wedding but is not getting time to focus on their trials due to his hectic professional commitments. The portal quoted a source to say, "His brother Sunny Kaushal and mother are the ones going nuts doing all the Tayaari-Shayari and keeping him updated about the same."