Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Have Their Wedding Pictures' Rights Sold To An International Magazine?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured December wedding is keeping all their fans on their toes to see whether the couple will really have the marriage bells ringing for them. The two will be reportedly getting in the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. However, the latest buzz is that the two have been heavily inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding for their special day. Yes, you heard that right, the recent development states that Vicky and Katrina will have the rights of their wedding pictures sold to an international magazine.

A source close to the wedding revealed to BollywoodLife that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly have the rights of their wedding pictures sold to the Indian edition of an international magazine. The report further stated that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress and her team are at the final stages of their discussion with the magazine surrounding the deal and the extravagant amount for the pictures has also been locked. The report added that this will result in the fans having to wait for some more time for the couple to share the pictures on their social media handle from their special day.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Guests Are Miffed Because Of The Extreme Rules And Restrictions?

Talking about the rumoured magazine that might feature Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's speculated wedding pictures, the news report predicted that Vogue magazine might be the one. It is not a hidden fact that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has featured on the Indian version of the magazine many times. Not only this but designer Anaita Shroff Adjania who is also the fashion director of the magazine is a close friend of Katrina. Hence it is only a matter of time to wait and see if this magazine will be the chosen one to gain the rights of the couple's wedding pictures.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Latest Post May Suggest That They Were On A Secret Dubai Holiday?

Similarly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had also sold the rights of their wedding pictures to People magazine in the year 2018. The report suggested that the couple made USD 2.5 million with the same. Well, it is not a surprise that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also decided to go the same route.