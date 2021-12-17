    For Quick Alerts
      Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Team Up For A Special Project Soon: Report

      Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 and since then, the celebrity couple have been trending for their dreamy wedding pictures. Recently when the duo returned back from their short honeymoon at an undisclosed honeymoon, their chemistry oozed in the pictures clicked by the paps at the airport.

      After their regal wedding, fans are now eagerly waiting for this new pair to share screen space together. Well looks like the wait isn't going to be longer. As per a report in ETimes, the newlyweds have signed a special project together. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will be working together in a commercial for a health brand.

      The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon." The same source also revealed that the couple has signed an ad together for another luxury brand, too.

      This is not the first time when a celebrity couple will be seen together in a commercial post-marriage. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have done a few ads together post wedding and their chemistry is just too cute! The same holds true for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt whose pairing is also appreciated on screen.

      Speaking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, fans are hoping that the two sign a film together soon. Are the filmmakers listening?

      Workwise, Katrina is busy working on Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Sriram Raghavan's next alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky on the other hand has multiple projects lined up which include Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwathama.

      Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 9:37 [IST]
      X