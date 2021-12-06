Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Tie The Knot In A Traditional And A White Wedding Ceremony?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to enter marital bliss on December 9 in a lavish Rajasthan wedding. The preparations are in full swing as Katrina was spotted in a traditional cream-coloured saree entering her groom Vicky's residence along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte last night. Now the latest buzz is that the couple will be getting married in two different ceremonies wherein one will be a traditional one and the other will be a white wedding.

According to a news report in Spotboye, a leading paparazzo revealed that the wedding functions will be happening in two different kinds. The first one will be according to the Indian rituals while the other will be a Western white wedding ceremony. The source further went on to say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also curated and monitored the decoration of the functions according to their theme. Apart from this, the source added that there will be a Mehendi-Gala night.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will not be opting for an immediate honeymoon post their marriage. The actors who are thorough professionals when it comes to their work will immediately bounce back to shooting for their upcoming movies. A news report revealed that Katrina is expected to start filming for the Ramesh Taurani produced, and Sriram Raghavan directorial film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi soon after her wedding reception in Mumbai.

A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that while she had tried to move the dates it wasn't possible. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress had also been busy wrapping up Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and has another delayed project with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline. Talking about Super Soldier, the source said, "Ali wanted to shoot the part film by November this year, and Katrina's dates for Tiger 3 didn't allow her to do that. There have been all sorts of rumours going on about the project, but we are told that Ali will work on it after his shoot with Shahid Kapoor for his new film is over."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expected to leave for Rajasthan with their respective families today (December 6) to kickstart the ceremonies for their wedding. The wedding venue is the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. However, the couple have laid out strong protocols for their guests to keep their wedding private.