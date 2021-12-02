Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Tie The Knot In A Court Marriage Today Or Tomorrow?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured December big fat wedding has fans waiting with bated breath to witness some glimpses of the couple's special day. However, the latest buzz is that before their royal wedding in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort, Vicky and Katrina may tie the knot today (December 2) or tomorrow (December 3) in a court marriage in Mumbai. A source close to the couple revealed the same to Pinkvilla that the duo may tie the knot in a court marriage today or tomorrow that will be attended by all their family members.

Talking about the same, the source revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot via the court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 for inter-caste marriages. The source further told the portal that Vicky and Katrina will have three witnesses to sign the declaration form in front of the marriage registrar to officiate their union. Following this court marriage today or tomorrow, the couple will reportedly head off to Rajasthan along with their family members for their grand ceremony.

Apart from this, the source revealed the portal that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to have fewer guests in their Rajasthan wedding due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The couple is being careful with the safety protocols amidst the pandemic situation. The source added that the guests will be gaining entry to the venue via codes that will have Vicky and Katrina's names on them. It was earlier reported that even the hotel rooms will have codes assigned to the guests.

The expected star-studded guest list boasts of names from the industry like Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan who is rumoured to drop in for a brief time amidst his busy schedule. Salman Khan's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma are also expected to attend the same. However, Salman is speculated to give the occasion a miss as he will be busy preparing for his Dabangg tour in Riyadh.