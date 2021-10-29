Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be New Neighbours Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Post Marriage?

Speculations have been rife that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon be tying the knot in December this year. Even though Katrina has denied these rumours, the news is refusing to die down. Now, the latest buzz is that the speculated couple will turn new neighbours for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after their marriage.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been visiting a luxurious apartment in Juhu where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have earlier bought an apartment. The report further stated that the rumoured couple are impressed by the flat and are quite keen to zero down on it. Not only this, Katrina and Vicky have also finalized the apartment and might soon start living there after tying the knot.

Earlier, a news report in BollywoodLife stated that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in a plush palace turned retreat in Rajasthan between December 7 and 9. The report further added that the ceremony is going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding and will have all the other rituals like Haldi, Mehendi and Phere. The ceremony will reportedly also be followed by a Catholic wedding. The report further went on to say that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress' mother and sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in the city shopping for ethnic attires that has further fuelled these rumours.

Needless to say, fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been left super excited ever since the news of the rumoured couple's marriage has been popping up. There were also speculations that Vicky and Katrina are already engaged. Earlier, a news report in The Times Of India quoted a source close to the couple reveal that "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December." Not only this but Vicky also hinted in an earlier interview of his that he may get engaged soon.