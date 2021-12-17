Picture Alert! Katrina Kaif Cooks Halwa For 'Pehli Rasoi' Ritual And We Are Rooting For This Punjabi Bahu

Actress Katrina Kaif who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan, performed 'pehli rasoi' ritual today, and shared a picture of it on her Instagram page. In the picture, Katrina is seen holding a bowl in her hand, which contains 'halwa' prepared by her. She captioned the picture as, "Maine banaya... 'chauka chardhana'."

It's indeed sweet of Katrina to perform all the wedding rituals like a true blue Punjabi bahu and we are sure that more than her husband, her in-laws must be proud of her. Her fans are not wrong when they say that she is so 'desi' at heart.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are all set to host grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky have strategically decided on this date, because they wanted the reception to be before Christmas.

"Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception. As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration," reported Bollywood Life.

With respect to work, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and Bhoot Police alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky on the other side, will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Takht.